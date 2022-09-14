Due to several fitness concerns and the team’s substandard performance in the just concluded Asia Cup 2022, the national selection committee is having a difficult time selecting the lineup forthe Australia T20 World Cup and the England series.

In a few days, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is expected to announce the team for the seven-match series. The deadline for team submissions for the world cup is September 15.

The top selector Mohammad Wasim, captain Babar Azam, and head coach Saqlain Mushtaq, according to a report by The News, met on Tuesday and are anticipated to meet once more over the next two days to determine the makeup of the side for the next international matches.

Pakistan may ask for a deadline extension as it is unlikely that they would declare their World Cup team by the International Cricket Council (ICC) deadline.

“We have not yet asked the ICC for a deadline extension, but the selectors may do so if they so want. There are customs that call for the ICC to occasionally grant a member nation more time to submit names for significant occasions. A source within the board added, “I believe the issue would become evident within the following two days.