Fakhar Zaman, a crucial player for the team in the T20 World Cup 2022, would be replaced by Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Haris, it was announced Thursday morning.

Haris has been authorised by the event technical committee (ETC) of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 to take the place of Zaman, who was unable to play in today’s game due to an aggravation of a right knee ailment.

Zaman’s replacement was suggested to be Haris, but before the player could be brought to the team, the ETC had to give its clearance. Wasim Khan, the ICC General Manager for Cricket, Chris Tetley, Peter Roach of Cricket Australia, Shane Doyle of the Men’s T20 World Cup Local Organising Committee, and independent members Shaun Pollock and Ian Bishop make up the ETC.

The 32-year-old batter had lengthy rehabilitation after suffering a posterior cruciate ligament (PCL) injury seven weeks ago at the Asia Cup 2022. He was included in the squad after being given the all-clear, but he tragically injured his knee at the Asia Cup by twisting it.