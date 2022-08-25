LONDON: Jos Buttler, the captain of England’s white-ball team, stated that he planned to play again during the team’s upcoming seven-game T20 tour of Pakistan.The 31-year-old is optimistic that he can fully heal from a calf injury and regain his peak form in time for the Twenty20 World Cup in Australia this year.

Buttler sustained the injury while representing the Manchester Originals in The Hundred last week, and he is now expected to miss the rest of the competition.Since I had performed the similar procedure on my other calf the previous year, I was prepared. I’m afraid I’ll be out of commission for the remainder of The Hundred.

We have a hectic winter ahead of us because we have a trip to Pakistan scheduled before the World Cup.”I think I just have to handle it in the first few weeks and hopefully the back half of Pakistan and especially become fully prepared for the World Cup,” the midfielder stated.From September 20 to October 2, England plays three Twenty20 Internationals in Karachi before travelling to Lahore for the final three.