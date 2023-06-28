Lahore: A new Pandora’s box has been opened against world famous singer Rahat Fateh Ali Khan. The FIA ​​has started an investigation against singer Rahat Fateh Ali Khan on allegations of currency smuggling and money laundering.

According to the report, the 9-year records of Khan’s asset details have been collected.

FBR has sent the 9-year records of singer Khan’s income and declared assets to FIA.

Copies of Rahat Fateh Ali Khan’s statements and wealth statement have been sent to FIA.

FIA investigation team is investigating currency smuggling and money laundering against Rahat Fateh Ali Khan.