ISLAMABAD: Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser said that infrastructural development and welfare of the common people had been the priority of incumbent government. He expressed these views while reviewing the progress on various projects of provision of water, gas, roads and provision of solar power to schools, in a meeting with senior officers of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa irrigation, communication and works and public health department. He said that development of Swabi district was linked with early completion of all development projects. Speaker Asad Qaiser directed the concerned to ensure early completion of all development projects especially the projects of including repair and construction of roads, installation of tubewells, installation of solar plants and construction of mosques. NNI