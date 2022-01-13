ISLAMABAD: Secretary Information and Broadcasting Shahera Shahid said on Thursday that the officers belonging to the Information Group were assigned the

a most important task of projection of national narrative and it was necessary to equip them with the latest knowledge.

Addressing the graduation ceremony of the Domain-Specific Training Programme of 32nd MCMC here at Information Service Academy (ISA), she said that the officers of the Information group have to update their knowledge on a daily basis as they have to deal with various situations every passing day.

She said that training and capacity building was vital for officers as they added to their knowledge and gave them options to address various issues during service.

Shahera Shahid said that under-training officers should also give their input on the syllabus of the training so that its deficiencies could be improved in the future.

Earlier in his welcome address, Director General ISA Saeed Javed said that the academy had the vision to inculcate a sense of responsibility and duty among all officers to serve the nation to the best of their ability.

In the end, the chief guest distributed certificates among the participants of the training course.

Besides Principal Information Officer Sohail Ali Khan and Chief Information Commissioner Muhammad Azam, senior officers from the ministry also attended the ceremony.