Lahore: Influential federal and provincial government figures have been mobilized to resolve Pakistan Football Federation’s (PFF) headquarters dispute,

FIFA suspended PFF last week due to third-party interference and termed it as a serious violation of article 16 of the FIFA Statutes. According to sources, influential figures are trying to reconcile the two groups FIFA’s Normalisation Committee (NC) and Engineer Ashfaq Hussain group. The Normalisation Committee has demanded the return of FIFA House and opined that they will work on the framework of next PFF’s election. On the other hand, Engineer Ashfaq Group demanded a time frame for PFF. The Ashfaq Group has also sought assurances from individuals to implement the time frame. A middle ground is being sought for early reconciliation between the two groups. Matters are expected to reach an understanding in the next one and a half to two weeks.