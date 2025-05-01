The 30-year-old influencer who predicted his own death five years ago has died.

According to foreign media reports, 30-year-old American influencer Tanner Martin, who documented his cancer struggle on social media, died on June 25.

His death was announced through a video he recorded himself, which was shared on his Instagram account @tannerandshay, which he ran with his wife Shay Martin.

In the video, Tanner says, “Hello, it’s me, Tanner. If you’re watching this, I’m no longer in this world.”

Tanner was diagnosed with colon cancer in 2020 at the age of 25. According to a 2024 American Cancer Society report, colon cancer has become the leading cause of death in men under 50.

Tanner’s father-in-law, Steve Wright, told “Good Morning America” ​​that he died in the basement apartment of his home in Utah. He said Tanner was a cheerful and caring person.

Tanner and Shay welcomed a daughter, Amy Lou, on May 15 via IVF. In his final video, Tanner thanked all his followers and encouraged them to be gentle, loving and positive.