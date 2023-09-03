There is a decade of inflation that is out of control and skyrocketing prices of electricity, gas, oil, and essential commodities from all sides, no one is going to listen to it. Do you know who did what with whom or with whom? But it seems that everyone shook hands with everyone else, thus everyone was touched. Some were already shaking hands, some are now shaking hands, and even the most satisfied of the beneficiaries will be those of the PML-G.

Let’s say that the parrots from the hands of all the political and state characters have finally flown away. In this confusion, the whistle of Bibi democracy has been lost somewhere, for which there is no hope. In such a situation, on the successful landing of India’s Chandrayaan-3 in the south dark pole of the moon, where the praises were being showered all over the world, the breath of the entire nation was held by the life and death struggle of the eight children stuck in the chairlift at the place of Alai in Bitgram. were swollen from Where helicopters did not work, the courage of the youth and local handicrafts did.

Each of the two events deplores the situation of the two countries of the sub-continent that became independent at the same time. We got all the modern weapons and tools and the hand-crafted economy during the Cold War, India became self-reliant, made-in-India and highly educated and trained manpower, entrepreneurs, an educated middle class and space agency scientists. . Contrast this with the failures of Pakistan’s Sparco, which is controlled by senior military officers, with the Indian space agency, whose successes are attributed to the efforts of Indian scientists and Prime Ministers from Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru to Narendra Modi. . We hanged Prime Minister Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto, the founder of the nuclear program, and gave life imprisonment to Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, who carried out the nuclear explosion.

So the matter started with “Haath Ho Gaya” so why blame anyone for it. The dignitaries of the political parties and the state have to look into their own necks and publicly accept whoever is guilty of it, otherwise, the heart is not possible. Are the conditions of the country such that crisis is imposed on crisis? Ask any economist that the current state of the country’s economy is not going to recover even in the next decade. While the masses of the people are forced to come through the narrow entrance. Electricity bills have become a recipe for death. But still the circular debt is not going to end, it will not happen. Demonstrations have started in cities and towns on the slogan of “pay the electricity bill or eat bread”, see when the public lava explodes. The nation should also be told who are the electricity thieves, how many closed factories have been paid capacity payments. Why is the burden of tax defaulters being imposed on the public in the form of multiple taxes in electricity bills and the speed with which these agreements were made with the electricity companies should also be held to account.

The economy is not stable and the solution to the current serious economic crisis is not in the hands of the IMF. If the IMF says that the subsidy is to the poor and not to the rich, then what is wrong with it? And for any revolutionary solution, Umrah and their swindled economists are not ready. When the aura is spoiled, the “one window” opened by the “total government” for investment in every sector is not in the hands of the market, but in the iron hands of the state, and the favors of these iron hands are ours. Have been watching for decades. If a penman or Suzhwan explains to those whose fingers are on the labia, how the tongue has become a chain of chains.

Let the economy go out of hand, why is there insistence on breaking all the democratic fabric of politics? Civilians could not run or if they were not allowed to run, how many times have they run the government system and brought the country to the worst accidents and disasters. Politics has become rotten and everyone’s hands are dirty. But it doesn’t matter if the system of the state is in place. Who will take up the democratic process now, the fragile shoulders of the civil society are not ready to carry this burden yet. Someone speak and open the latch!

Imran Khan along with the generals joined hands with all the parties, when they tried to join hands with those who put their hands on their heads, they joined hands with them. When the Sharif family showed their hand, they had to face it, then they tried to show their hand to Imran Khan together with the army, then they joined hands with the entire PDM and now everyone’s hands and feet are swollen and they are not worthy to show their face to the people. were left With what mouth do they say that the state which was supposed to be saved, which was never in their hands, which was a petty politics, was also blackened.

Now, even if they play trumpets in London, how will the shoes fall on the return or the defeat? Even if the People’s Party remembers the forgotten democratic principles, then the water has gone over the head. Imran Khan’s Hybrid Regime I could not achieve anything from the internal distractions, so even if the coalition government formed a broad-based Hybrid Regime II at the speed of Shehbaz Sharif’s compromise, it would lose all civilian hours and democratic glory. Now when the third hybrid regime is being prepared, neither Nawaz Sharif is thinking of a return date, so the chessboard of Asif Ali Zardari, Ph.D. of our politics, has been uprooted.

Imran Khan and a few leaders of his party who have no democratic idea of future politics are left alone. There is no outline, nor any pledge of obedience to the people. And Mana Bhai is being led without any strategy without knowing or wanting to. It is not going to make any difference that the steel structure of the state is fixed in its place. So then who raised the democratic then Yera? The delicate shoulders of the civil society are not ready to bear this burden yet. When everyone left the democratic platform, someone spoke and showed the way out on the democratic highway. Or else, if the angry people come to the field, there will be no one to save them