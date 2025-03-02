Peshawar: All the government’s measures to control inflation during Ramadan have backfired. Shopkeepers have sold meat, meat products, milk, vegetables and fruits at arbitrary prices in the city, flouting the official price lists.

The Deputy Commissioner visited the vegetable and fruit markets and inspected the markets, but the public could not get any relief. Strict instructions were issued by the provincial government to provide cheap and quality goods to the public during Ramadan.

A complaints cell has also been set up by the food department. On government instructions, deputy commissioners in all districts have been instructed to implement the official price lists and the district administration has also issued prices for meat, meat products, milk, yogurt, pulses, vegetables and fruits, but all the government’s measures to control inflation have backfired.

In the city, meat is being sold at Rs 1,200 and mince at Rs 1,250 per kg, while milk is being sold at Rs 240 and curd at Rs 250 per kg. Shopkeepers are also selling fruits and vegetables at their preferred prices.

The Peshawar district administration is inspecting vegetable and fruit markets every morning.

According to the district administration spokesperson, the bidding process is being strictly monitored to prevent artificial price hikes during Ramadan.

Checking has also been intensified in the markets to strictly implement the official price list. The Deputy Commissioner says that shopkeepers who are selling at a high price will be sent to jail.