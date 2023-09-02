Karachi/Lahore: There is a shutterdown strike across the country today against inflation and excessive electricity bills, while the call for this strike was given by Jamaat-e-Islami and traders organizations. And an ultimatum of 72 hours has been given to withdraw the increased petroleum levy, this ultimatum was given by Muhammad Rizwan, convener of Karachi Traders Action Committee, while addressing a press conference on Friday evening. The wholesale and big markets of the city remained closed due to the shutterdown strike on Friday, but small shops at the neighborhood level remained open. Meanwhile, the Punjab Bar Council announced a strike in the subordinate courts today against inflation. But they also demanded the arrest of the accused involved in the firing. Meanwhile, a complete strike was observed by traders in Karachi against the increase in electricity bills, as a result of which all wholesale markets and major bazaars were completely closed. In a press conference at the end of the day, the Karachi Traders Action Committee gave a 72-hour ultimatum to the government and said that if the increases in electricity bills were not withdrawn, a long-term shutdown of one week to 10 days would be imposed. will go on strike, which will stop the wheels of all the small and big economic activities of the country. The call for shutter down strike on Friday was given by the small businessmen of Karachi from the platform of Karachi Chamber of Commerce, which was called by KCCI. Further, FPCCI President Irfan Iqbal Shaikh said that the government is failing to read the writing on the wall, again triggering a new wave of inflation by increasing petrol prices. has laid the foundation to give birth to, as a result of which the export of the country will be badly affected, the most frightening thing is that the petroleum levy has increased to 60 rupees per liter, we need out-of-the-box solutions to get out of the economic crisis. Will have to find

