ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Friday urged the media houses to increase workers’ salaries to help them deal with the effects of inflation.



In a tweet, he extended gratitude to President and CEO of the ARY Digital Network Salman Iqbal for taking lead in passing on benefits of their profit to their staff.



“Like ARY, other media (houses) should show some sense of responsibility and pass on benefits of their profits to their staff. Our salaried class is affected by inflation and such measures will help this class deal with inflation,” he tweeted.



The government had already taken the responsibility for the health expenses of the masses by launching the ‘Health Card’.