ISLAMABAD – Infinix Pakistan has announced the latest addition to its celebrated Hot Series, the Hot10 Play. The company has started the pre-orders from January 18 on Xpark and PriceOye that will last till January 24, 2021.During pre-orders customers will be able to get a free Wireless Bluetooth Headset XE08on buying the Infinixa Hot 10 Play at Rs.16,999.

The outstanding range of Hot series from Infinix has harvested a lot of positive feedback from the consumers, making it one of the best sellers of the smartphone brand. Keeping the legacy of the Hot series, Infinix Hot 10 Play is backed by 6000 mAh with a power marathon, customers can enjoy a non-stop playing experience with full-day battery life and an amazing talk time of 53hrs. It also supports the MediaTek Helio G25 octa-core chipset to enjoy smooth gaming.

With a larger screen and a wider view, the 6.82″ display + 90.66% screen-to-body ratio allows customers to enjoy the ultimate cinematic visual experience anytime and anywhere. Hot 10 Play boasts a 13MP AI dual rear camera and quad flashlight which provides portrait blurring, the focus of every picture in the most perfect way. Hot 10 play’s 8MP front camera + AI portrait enhancement liberates the power of beauty. Infinix Hot 10 play comes within and stylish fashionable design and glaze-like textured back.

Speaking about the most empowered device, the CEO of Infinix Pakistan, Mr. Joe Hu, said, “Infinix continues to offer a cutting edge technology and design that enables users to access and reach beyond their current limitations and uncover a world of possibilities.”

Infinix Hot 10 play is a compact and powerful phone based on the XOS 7.0 version with Android 10 that offers a great consistent experience and excellent value for money. With a beefy battery, a powerful processor, classy display, the Hot 10 play has been announced on the market. To pre-order visit Price Oye or X-Park to get your new device and avail of the worthwhile gift of an XE08 headset for just Rs. 16,999.