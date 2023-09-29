Security forces foiled an attempt to infiltrate into Pakistan from Afghanistan and killed 3 terrorists.

According to the Public Relations Department of the Pakistan Army, ISPR, the security forces conducted an operation near the Pakistan-Afghan border in Zhob and foiled the attempt of the outlawed TTP terrorists to infiltrate into Pakistan from Afghanistan.

According to ISPR, TTP terrorists were coming from Afghanistan to Pakistan near Sambaza and 3 terrorists were killed and some were injured in the action of security forces.

According to the Public Relations Department of the Pakistan Army, during the operation, 4 jawans were also martyred, Havaldar Sattar, Lance Naik Sher Azam, Lance Naik Adnan, and Sepoy Nadeem fought bravely.