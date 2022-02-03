KARACHI: The business community of Karachi has lamented that losses worth nearly Rs45 billion were being suffered by traders each day due to the unavailability of gas to industrial units of the city.

The businessmen held a protest in front of Sui Southern Gas Company’s (SSGC) office in Karachi on Wednesday to demand the restoration of the gas supply.

They warned that this campaign would continue until the gas was restored at normal pressure to the factories. They also said that the protest might accelerate with each passing day.

On the occasion, Businessmen Group (BMG) Chairman Zubair Motiwala, Vice Chairman Jawed Bilwani, and Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) President Muhammad Idrees expressed grave concern over the lack of action from the government to resolve the issue.

“This is the most pressing problem being suffered by the business and industrial community of Karachi and industrialists are suffering mammoth losses due to suspension of gas supply or low pressure of fuel,” they said.

They expressed disappointment over the inaction and sheer negligence of the government despite various appeals and a recent press conference that highlighted the looming gas and re-gasified liquefied natural gas (RLNG) crisis being witnessed by the industries for the past over 100 days.