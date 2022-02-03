ISLAMABAD: Ahead of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s four-day trip to China, prominent industrialists and businessmen in a meeting with the premier “agreed” to increase the minimum monthly wage in the country, announced the premier’s office on Wednesday.

According to the PMO, a delegation of prominent industrialists and businessmen of the country called on him in Islamabad.

During the meeting, PM Imran informed the delegation that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had included IT and textile export policy in its manifesto and which was now starting to pay dividends.

The premier assured the businessmen that the government was aware that the burden of inflation in the world market was transferring on the people.

“Steps are being taken to protect the common man from the effects of inflation. Industrialists and businessmen should work with the government to provide relief to the common man,” remarked PM Imran.

The premier said that because of the business-friendly policies of the government the top 10 big companies of the country made a profit of Rs929 billion. He added that his government took historic steps to “promote investment and business” that no other government did before.

“Textile sector exports reached a record high of 21 billion and are expected to reach 26 billion next year. Pakistan has become the fourth largest motorcycle manufacturer. Tractor exports have increased by 10% and 90% of the parts were manufactured in Pakistan,” said PM Imran.