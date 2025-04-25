ISLAMABAD : The Foreign Office (FO) on Friday made it clear that Pakistan would effectively respond to any Indian act of stopping the river water.“Stopping flow of water will be considered an act of war,” FO spokesman Shafqat Ali Khan said at a weekly press briefing on Friday.He said the National Security Committee (NSC) meeting announced a slew of measures in response to India’s sabre-rattling after the Pahalgam massacre. India’s attitude posed a threat to regional peace, he added.He said violation of the Indus Water Treaty spoke volumes for India’s irresponsible attitude. “India’s move to unilaterally revoke the agreement corroborates the two-nation theory,” he said.

The FO spokesman said Pakistan’s armed forces were highly alert and fully prepared to respond to any misadventure.

He said the Wagah Border had been closed and Indian flights could no more use Pakistan’s airspace.