In the complex geopolitical landscape of South Asia, Afghanistan has increasingly become a key player, with its porous borders and unstable environment, providing fertile ground for foreign interference. Among the countries exploiting Afghanistan’s turmoil is India, which is reportedly using Afghan soil to orchestrate terrorist activities against Pakistan. Through covert political, military, and intelligence operations, India has allegedly been providing support to terrorist groups such as the Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA), exacerbating Pakistan’s security challenges. Recent reports point to India’s active role in fueling terrorism and instability in Pakistan, showing how its involvement in Afghanistan fits into a broader strategy to destabilize the region and weaken Pakistan’s sovereignty.

India’s interest in Afghanistan is not just about aid or reconstruction but is rooted in its strategic ambitions. Over the years, India has made significant investments in Afghanistan’s infrastructure, education, and healthcare sectors. However, this is merely a façade for its deeper, more sinister objectives in the region. India has historically viewed Pakistan as its primary adversary, and this rivalry has often manifested through proxy warfare and covert operations. With the Taliban’s return to power in 2021, Afghanistan became an even more crucial part of India’s strategy.

One of the most damaging aspects of India’s actions in Afghanistan is its support for terrorist groups like the TTP and BLA. These groups have wreaked havoc in Pakistan, engaging in terrorist activities that have resulted in countless deaths and injuries. India’s support for these groups, if proven, represents a dangerous and deliberate attempt to sow chaos within Pakistan’s borders. The TTP, which has been responsible for numerous deadly attacks across Pakistan, particularly in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan regions, has been operating with the tacit support of foreign powers. Several reports have confirmed that senior TTP leaders are residing in Afghanistan, operating under the protection of the Afghan Taliban. Even more concerning are the alleged links between India’s intelligence agency, the Research and Analysis Wing (RAW), and the TTP.

Similarly, the BLA, a notorious terrorist group that seeks the violent disintegration of Balochistan from Pakistan, has reportedly received backing from Indian intelligence agencies. India has long sought to fuel instability in Balochistan, citing concerns over the alleged mistreatment of the Baloch people by Pakistan. However, evidence now suggests that India has been actively supporting the BLA’s terrorist activities, providing the group with training, financial resources, and logistical support. The most damning evidence of India’s involvement comes from the confessions of arrested militants. In one high-profile case, Kulbhushan Jadhav, a former Indian naval officer, was apprehended by Pakistani authorities in 2016. Jadhav’s confession revealed that he was directly involved in espionage activities aimed at inciting terrorism and destabilizing Pakistan. Additionally, the discovery of Indian-made weapons and explosives in the possession of BLA militants only strengthens the case against India’s involvement in supporting these terrorist groups.

The volatile situation in Afghanistan, exacerbated by the US withdrawal and the Taliban’s resurgence, has provided India with the perfect opportunity to carry out its covert operations against Pakistan. The porous border between Afghanistan and Pakistan, along with the Taliban’s limited control over certain areas, has allowed insurgent groups to operate freely. Afghanistan’s lack of governance in many regions has created a haven for groups like the TTP and BLA, who can carry out their terror campaigns with little fear of reprisal. RAW, India’s intelligence agency, is reportedly exploiting this vacuum to advance its objectives, allegedly maintaining covert ties with Afghan-based militant groups and offering them a safe haven in exchange for carrying out terrorist operations against Pakistan.

The consequences of India’s actions extend far beyond Pakistan. As India continues to exploit Afghan soil for its own regional objectives, it is exacerbating the already fragile security situation in South Asia. Pakistan, which has long viewed Afghanistan as a critical buffer against India, now faces the twin threat of Indian-backed terrorism both from its eastern border and within Afghanistan. This situation has led to heightened military tensions and a significant drain on Pakistan’s resources, as its security forces are forced to combat a wave of terrorism supported by foreign powers. The rise of terrorist activities, particularly in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, has not only cost countless lives but has also hindered economic development in these already underdeveloped regions.

Moreover, the broader regional implications of India’s actions are severe. The ongoing instability in Afghanistan, fueled by Indian support for terrorist groups, creates a breeding ground for extremism that spills over into neighboring countries. This ongoing violence undermines any hope for regional cooperation, stability, or economic growth. India’s involvement in orchestrating terrorism in Pakistan further entrenches South Asia’s already volatile security environment, making peace in the region increasingly elusive. India’s actions are not just an affront to Pakistan’s territorial integrity but also a direct threat to peace and stability in the entire region. The international community must recognize the clear role India is playing in fueling terrorism and instability in South Asia and take appropriate steps to hold it accountable for its actions. Pakistan’s fight against terrorism is not only a fight for its own survival but also for the future of peace and stability in South Asia.

Ahmad Ali is a research fellow at Epis Think-tank Germany and an intern at Kashmir institute of International relations. His fields of studies include Foreign Policy and Conflict Resolution. He can be reached at Ali7664556@gmail.com