The Indian team, which has a record of lodging apart from other teams, is once again staying at a different location for its ICC T20 Asia Cup 2022 stay in Dubai, the Palm Jumeirah Resort, while other teams, including Pakistan, are staying in a hotel.

On August 28, Pakistan and India will square off in the opening match of the ICC T20 Asia Cup 2022, which will begin on August 27 in the United Arab Emirates.The Indian squad has typically kept its distance from opposing teams. The Indian team remained in a different hotel for the T20 World Cup, but they stayed at the same resort for the IPL.

Due to Dubai’s oppressive heat, the Indian team’s training for the Asia Cup is scheduled for the nighttime hours, with a second session planned for after sunset.It should be emphasised that the Asian Cricket Council, whose president is K Jay Shah, the secretary of the Indian Cricket Board, is in charge of organising every aspect of the Asia Cup.