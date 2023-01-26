ISLAMABAD: On the eve of the nation’s Republic Day, January 26, Pakistan’s intelligence and security agencies discovered Indian plans for a false flag operation involving an alleged infiltration into the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK). These plans were made on the orders of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The false flag operation was to be carried out by Indian military and law enforcement officials in the Poonch Sector of IIOJK close to the Line of Control (LoC), and Pakistan would be held responsible, according to the screenplay that investigators uncovered.

Three people were identified by the Pakistani intelligence services as being crucial to New Delhi’s scheme. The principal perpetrators of the false flag operation were to be Bashir, an agent of India’s 93 Infantry Brigade, and two other accomplices known only as Alam and Aslam.

According to the plan, Bashir was given the responsibility of recruiting locals to pose as alleged terrorists trying to enter India from Pakistan and then take part in covert activities in the IIOJK by planting bombs, including improvised explosive devices (IEDs), which would be used to ambush soldiers from the 93 Brigade of the Dogra Regiment of the Indian Army.

They would sneak into the IIOJK from the Azad Jammu Kashmir side’s Jashkwal region.According to the plot, India will thwart the scheme by apprehending the men upon their entry into the IIOJK in a prearranged manner at a location close to a local mosque.

Later on, it was indicated in the screenplay that the Indian Army and police would find several books and other items, along with a stash of guns and explosives.

DSP Prashanna of the Indian police was given the responsibility of managing the false flag operation, according to Pakistani intelligence services.