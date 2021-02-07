India is behaving like a rogue state and playing a role of spoiler in Afghan peace process, says Moeed Yusuf

ISLAMABAD: New Delhi’s unilateral actions in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) have paved the way for the international community to intervene and resolve the longstanding dispute, Adviser to Prime Minister on National Security Moeed yusuf has said.

In an exclusive interview with Anadolu Agency, Yusuf reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to peace, including with India, but called on the world to compel India to implement international law vis-a-vis Kashmir, i e, UN Security Council (UNSC) Resolutions that call for a plebiscite in the Muslim-majority region.

Expressing willingness to take things forward, the PM’s aide said: “Pakistan will take two steps if India takes one.”

The Kashmir issue, he said, is a tragedy of human suffering and Pakistan has always stood and will continue to stand by the Kashmiris till their right to self-determination is exercised.

“Yes, it’s a territorial issue. But first and foremost, it is the human suffering Pakistan wants to stop.”

He said the solidarity day was observed to prove that every Pakistani stands for the Kashmir cause. “We may have our differences; we may have political ramblings and debates. But when it comes to standing for the Kashmiris, all are one.”

Yusuf also said that the situation is not entirely hopeless as India is being censured every day in the Western media.

“People are writing about human rights violations. It’s not only Pakistan; the UN secretary-general has given two major statements, the OIC foreign ministers recently made a clear resolution, the UNSC held three discussions since August 5, 2019.”

On August 5 last year, the Modi-led government removed the legal fig leaf from IIOJK when it abrogated Article 370 of its constitution, which accorded ostensible “autonomy” to the state, and bifurcated it into two “Union Territories” of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

He said Indian is behaving a like a rogue actor in the region and it is engaged in a conflict with not just Pakistan but with China and Nepal as well.

“Not just Pakistan, there has been a conflict with China. Nepal has gotten up and passed parliamentary resolutions with a new map and taken on India. Bangladesh has raised its voice. Its relations are not good with Sri Lanka.

“We even pointed out that India is being a spoiler in Afghanistan, undermining Pakistani sovereignty and stability. That’s the adversity you’re dealing with.”

The PM’s aide said IIOJK is under occupation and occupation forces have turned it into an open jail. “Humans are not being treated like humans; that reality has to change for things to move forward.”

Civil-military relations

Yusuf said Prime Minister Imran Khan is fully empowered to make all decisions and it is his right to call upon military for anything and everything that is constitutional.

“Today, civilians are empowered to decide on everything, and both civil and military leaderships are on the same page,” he added.

“If our detractors or adversaries want to keep talking about the old narrative to project a negative perception of Pakistan, good luck to them. I am just telling you that a person with my background would not be sitting in this office if what you say had been true.

Dealing with international and domestic challenges

Yusuf also said the real genius of policymaking is manoeuvrings to your advantage in a constrained environment.

“And yes, we are in a constrained environment.”

He said there are challenges, but also the opportunities are vast. “We are dealing with a country with one of the largest youth bulges in the world. It is incumbent upon us to turn this youth bulge into a real dividend. That’s what we are working towards.”