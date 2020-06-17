India’s Hindutva agenda, intransigence to destroy regional peace: FM

ISLAMABAD : Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has said that India’s Hindutva agenda and intransigence will destroy peace and security in the region. In a statement on Wednesday, the foreign minister said that China made utmost efforts to resolve the border issue with India peacefully, but India continued illegal construction in the disputed territory, rejecting China’s concerns. The minister said that India’s intransigence led to a spat on the 9th of this month, which has turned into a bloody clash. He said over 20 Indian troops have reportedly been killed, which is an unusual incident. He said this happened because of the Hindutva philosophy of the Indian government. He said China has a principled stance. He said that 3,500-kilometer long area of Tibet and Ladakh is a disputed territory between China and India, and if India thinks that it will be able to occupy it, it will not be acceptable for China. Qureshi said that Pakistan has rejected India’s unilateral steps on August 5 last year and China has raised objections over them. The foreign minister said that Pakistan is a peace-loving country and desires peace in the region. He said, “Our efforts for Afghan peace process are before the world.” He said, “We offered to resolve all issues with India through dialogue, but it was not responded.”He said if India believes that its aggressive posture will influence anyone, it is mistaken. “If India thinks, it can coerce Pakistan with its aggressive attitude, it is simply a wishful thinking,” he added.