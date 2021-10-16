SRINAGAR: In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred two more Kashmiri youth, today, taking the number of martyred youth to four in the territory since last evening.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the troops martyred the two youth during a cordon and search operation at Drangal in Pampore area of Pulwama district, today. The operation in the area was going on till last reports came in.

The troops martyred a youth Shahid Bashir Sheikh in Wahibugh area of the same district and another one identified as Tanzeel Ahmed in Bemina area of Srinagar, last evening.

Meanwhile, dead body of a 38-year-old man was recovered near a graveyard in Zaldagar area of Srinagar, today, officials said. The deceased was later identified as Feroz Ahmad Tantray of the same area.