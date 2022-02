ISLAMABAD: Local forces arrested seven youth in Budgam, Baramulla, and Kishtwar districts, in India illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the troops during cordon and search operations arrested two youth in Aarath, area of Budgam, and another youth in Baramulla district.

Indian troops in another cordon and search operation arrested four youth in Dool Dhar, area of Kishtwar district.

The troops shifted them to different interrogation centers, the reports said.