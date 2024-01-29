Indian stand-up comedian Manoor Farooqui, who is popular among the young generation, has won the title of the reality show Bigg Boss 17 while Abhishek Kumar was declared the runner-up.

For winning the title of Bigg Boss 17, Manoor Farooqui received Rs 50 lakh, a car and the Bigg Boss trophy.

This season of Indian reality show Bigg Boss started from 16th October 2023 in which Ankita Lokhande, Abhishek Kumar, Munawar Farooqui, Manara Chopra and Arun Mishetti were among the top 5 contestants of the show. Hosted a reality show.

Munara Chopra, who was eliminated from the race of the winner, was also evicted from the show, but her journey in the show was full of ups and downs, many times she faced difficult situations but still Manara made her place among the top 5 contestants. The place was made.

Talking about Manoor’s journey in Bigg Boss 17, many contestants and even Salman Khan himself termed his game as boring, not many people were seen to point out his mistakes. On this Manoor said that he is a calm person in his life who prefers to deal with situations in a calm manner instead of shouting.

The top 5 finalists of Bigg Boss 17 were Ankita Lokhande, Abhishek Kumar, Manoor Farooqui, Manara Chopra and Arun Mashetti, among them Manoor and Abhishek reached the top 2 positions while Manoor won the trophy of the season.