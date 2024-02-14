New Delhi: India’s Hindu extremist ruling party BJP leader and former Rajya Sabha member Subramaniam Swamy has made a sensational revelation and said that Qatar had sentenced eight Indian naval officers to death for spying for Israel. Indian actor Shah Rukh played a role in the release.

According to Indian media, Subramunimswamy says that the Indian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and National Security Adviser had failed to return this decision to Qatar.

In response to one of Modi’s messages on Twitter, he also suggested to the Indian Prime Minister that Prime Minister Modi should take Shah Rukh Khan with him when he goes to Qatar, because the advisor to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and National Security has failed in this task. were done