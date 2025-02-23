Punjabi singer and actor Guru Randhawa has been injured while doing a stunt for his upcoming film ‘Shaanki Sardar’. Guru Randhawa has shared a picture of himself on Instagram in which he is seen lying on a hospital bed. The picture also shows scratches on his face.

While sharing the picture, he wrote in the caption, “My first stunt, my first injury, but my spirit is strong. A memory from the sets of the film ‘Shaanki Sardar’. Action work is very difficult, but I will work hard for my audience.”

Guru Randhawa’s post was met with concern and well-wishes from his friends in the entertainment industry. Anupam Kher encouraged Guru by saying, “You are the best, get well soon.” While singer Mika Singh also wished Guru a speedy recovery.

It should be remembered that Guru Randhawa hails from Indian Punjab, and is a renowned singer, poet and music composer. His famous songs include ‘Lahore’, ‘Ashare Tere’, ‘Saloli Saloli’ and ‘Tere Te’. Guru Randhawa is working with Nimrat Ahluwalia in his new film ‘Shaanki Sardar’, which will be released next year.