Indian Police Force, a film directed by Rohit Shetty that would supposedly be released on this year’s Diwali, has finally finished filming.

Over the years, Rohit Shetty has entertained his audience with films over the Diwali holiday weekend. This year, Indian Police Force marks the continuation of that tradition, according to some reliable sources.

The IPF web series is a family-friendly alternative to the usual trend of choosing content for OTT. The individuals close to the situation continued, “Rohit has a brand name to live up to and he was adamant about not going below the belt with his digital debut.

The major OTT series, which features Sidharth Malhotra in the lead role, is set against the background of crimes in Delhi. In the crime thriller, the actor will be in charge of the assignment.

Rumour has claimed that Rohit intended to incorporate the Indian Police Force into his three theatrical cop films, Singham, Simmba, and Sooryavanshi. He hasn’t yet verified anything, so far. Along with Sidharth, Vivek Oberoi and Shilpa Shetty play key parts in the web series.

In terms of work, Rohit Shetty is prepared to reunite with Ajay Devgn for a new Singham sequel.