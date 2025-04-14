Kiran Nair, who represented Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League, dismissed his brilliant batting performance against Mumbai Indians as useless.

When asked about his brilliant performance in the press conference, he replied that there is no point in talking about it. He played well but his team lost the match. If his innings cannot win the team, then that innings has no importance.

Kiran Nair, who scored a triple century for India, said that he was confident that he had played IPL before and that he was not going to do anything new. But he had in mind that he had to speed up the game and the atmosphere in a few balls.