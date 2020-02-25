Indian narrative buried after Trump acknowledged Pakistan’s role against terrorism

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Information and Broadcasting Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan has said it is a big development that US President Donald Trump talked about friendship with Pakistan whilst standing on the Indian soil.

The SAPM said in a series of tweets on Tuesday that the Indian narrative stands buried with the acknowledgement of Pakistan’s positive role against terrorism by the US President. She said the statement of the US President speaks volume about our efforts for peace.

Firdous Ashiq Awan said the Indian Prime Minister should also understand the power and message of amity instead of stoking the fire of hatred, bigotry and war in the region.

The Special Assistant regretted the blatant use of violence against the anti-citizenship amendment protestors in India. She said it is happening when the US President is visiting India. She said the world has seen as to which country is promoting belligerence, extremism and prejudice.

The SAPM said Pakistan’s image at the international level is improving under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan. She said recognition of our efforts for regional and world peace by the international community is manifestation of Pakistan’s successful foreign policy.

She said that Kashmir dispute is a reality and hoped that President Donald Trump will surely raise this issue. NNI