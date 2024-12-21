The trauma experienced by many Indian Muslims whose homes have been demolished without prior notice or legal justification, often in the context of urban development, beautification drives, or punitive actions targeting critics of the ruling Indian government of Narendra Modi. The demolitions, frequently justified under claims of illegal encroachments, disproportionately affect Muslim communities, contributing to a deep sense of injustice. One poignant example is Shahid Malik, who lost his home in Kharak Riwara Satbari, Delhi, and later, tragically, his infant son, Ziyan, due to complications exacerbated by the exposure to dust from the demolition. Malik’s ongoing legal battles to seek justice for his demolished home have been delayed adding to his sense of frustration and loss. Similar stories echo across India, as displaced families struggle with the physical, emotional, and financial aftermath of being uprooted from their homes. Shahid Malik’s personal tragedy, where he lost both his home and his infant son due to complications from exposure to dust after the demolition highlights the devastating human toll. His case is not isolated, as many others have faced similar upheavals, leading to economic hardship, social isolation, and mental health issues, particularly among displaced children and families. Muslim community leaders, like Javed Mohammed, have also been targeted, with their homes demolished as part of a broader strategy of repression, which has left many individuals feeling abandoned, socially isolated, and in despair. The psychological effects of such demolitions, with many facing post-traumatic stress due to the abrupt loss of their homes and livelihoods, are very distressing. Salma Bano’s home was among the 1600 houses bulldozed in Akbar Nagar, Uttar Pradesh. Bano’s house was demolished in June 2024 as part of a riverfront development project, disrupting her children’s schooling. These demolitions not only cause physical destruction but also leave lasting psychological scars. Families are relocated to distant areas with poor access to basic amenities, and their lives are disrupted, including their children’s education and parents’ livelihoods. The psychological toll is significant, with many experiencing post-traumatic stress, depression, and isolation. Legal efforts have been made to address these issues. For instance, the Indian Supreme Court recently ruled that property cannot be demolished without due process. However, this ruling does not cover demolitions of properties built on public land, which are deemed encroachments. This legal gap allows for continued targeting of marginalized communities, especially Muslims, in the name of urban development. While the Indian Supreme Court has made a ruling that mandates the authorities follow due legal process before demolishing property, there are still gaps in the law that allow for discrimination, particularly against those living on public land. The demolitions, therefore, continue to have long-lasting social, economic, and psychological consequences for affected families, and many are left wondering if they can ever rebuild their lives or regain what was lost. Overall, the demolitions contribute to a climate of fear, where many feel abandoned by the state and isolated within their communities. The trauma caused by the loss of homes, combined with the emotional and financial hardships that follow, underscores a broader pattern of injustice and discrimination. The happenings highlight the distress and trauma faced by Muslim communities in India due to arbitrary demolitions of their homes, often without prior notice or legal justification. The demolitions, sometimes carried out by government bulldozers, are framed as measures for urban development or to clear illegal encroachments, but there is a growing perception that they are also being used as punitive actions against Muslim activists and critics of the government. Many of these demolitions have disproportionately affected Muslims, with reports suggesting that they have been targeted in a pattern of discriminatory action, especially in areas governed by the Hindu-majoritarian Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).