According to India Today, a man in Kerala, India, is accused of killing his wife because he thought she was having an extramarital affair.

Aneesh, who was detained by the police, and his wife Nikhita, 25, got into a fight over faithfulness in Varkala, a well-known tourist resort.

Aneesh is accused of killing her in the bedroom at around 2:30 a.m.according to the police, following the argument.

He allegedly used a towel to choke Nikhita, and then tried to hang her from the fan. But he realised that was impossible.

Then, according to the authorities, he allegedly grabbed up a lamp and struck her hard in the head.

Despite the fact that Aneesh’s family entered the room as soon as they heard shouts, the 25-year-old died.The 25-year-old died after bleeding blood from the head wound, according to the Indian publication, even though Aneesh’s family raced to the room when they heard the screams.

Aneesh and his bride got married on July 8 and had just been together two months. Aneesh, a mechanic who worked in Dubai, travelled to Kerala to receive treatment for a leg injury.

Arguments over Nikhita’s alleged extramarital affair led to frequent arguments, which eventually erupted in a homicide.