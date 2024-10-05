New Delhi: Indian External Affairs Minister Subramanian Jaishankar ruled out the possibility of bilateral talks while attending the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit scheduled in Pakistan.

According to the report of the Reuters news agency, India’s Foreign Minister Jaishankar said at an event in New Delhi, when asked about Pakistan-India relations, that I expect that the media will have a lot of attention because of the nature of relations, but I want to say that this meeting It will be multinational.

He said that I am not going there to discuss relations between Pakistan and India. He said that I am going there as a member country of SCO but I am a serious and civilized citizen so I will adopt the same attitude.

It should be noted that the Ministry of External Affairs of India had confirmed yesterday that External Affairs Minister Jaishankar will go to Islamabad to attend the SCO meeting which is scheduled on October 15 and 16.

The Indian Ministry of External Affairs did not give any explanation regarding the meeting with Pakistani leaders on the occasion of Jaishankar’s visit.

Earlier, Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry had confirmed that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi had been invited to attend the SCO Council meeting. Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said that an invitation letter was sent to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to attend the meeting and a few countries have confirmed their participation in the meeting.

It should be noted that the relations between Pakistan and India have not been normal for a long time, but after the events that happened in 2019, the relations between the two countries have been extremely tense.