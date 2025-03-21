Indian fast bowler Mohammad Siraj, who was dropped from the Champions Trophy squad after being declared ineffective, gave a befitting reply to captain Rohit Sharma’s comment.

Fast bowler Mohammad Siraj told a press conference before the start of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 edition that he took most of his wickets last year with the old ball. His economy rate is also low. The figures speak for themselves. He has performed well with both the new and old balls.

Mohammad Siraj’s form was not good before the announcement of the Champions Trophy squad. When the squad was announced, India captain Rohit Sharma said that there was no option but to drop the fast bowler.

At the time of the squad announcement, Rohit Sharma said in the press conference that if Siraj does not bowl with the new ball, his effectiveness decreases.