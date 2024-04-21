The massive multi-stage elections in India have started, and the main concerns that voters are focusing on this time around are unemployment, inflation, and the ensuing economic despair.

This polling is very different from the contentious ones conducted in 2014 and 2019, and it’s not for lack of effort on the part of pro-Hindutva activists to fan the communal flames. In an election speech, Prime Minister Narendra Modi explicitly stated that he intended to portray opposition leaders as Mughal-style meat eaters rather than merely regular fans of mutton and fish.

Analysts indicate that voters’ priorities do not include the controversial Ram temple inauguration, even with the massive financial and promotional support. When the votes are tallied on June 4, there may be surprises due to the noticeable lack of polarization, which is typically the result of attacking Muslims and frequently involves invoking a false connection with Pakistan.

Take the instance of Navneet Rana, a fierce female BJP candidate from Amravati, Maharashtra. She has consistently urged her followers not to give up or think that Modi is riding high on the wave or that he will carry her through. This time, there’s no Modi wave. Remain extremely watchful. For BJP supporters, there are other calls to work besides the Rana video.

Rajya Sabha member and finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman has reportedly declined the BJP’s offer to contest in the Lok Sabha elections, stating that she lacked the necessary funding. This is perceived as a subtle jab at the electoral bonds scam, of which the BJP benefited greatly.

When compared to her spouse Parakala Prabhakar, a political economist, Ms. Sitharaman is tame. As expected, many have been perplexed by his book, The Crooked Timber of New India: Essays on a Republic in Crisis, which is a critique of the Modi administration. In TV interviews, Mr. Prabhakar asserted that if Mr. Modi were to take back the reins of power, there would be no constitution. But he also believes that the

Unlike Modi-friendly TV anchors, independent accounts by online media outlets and spot reports circulating on alternative media channels do not see an easy victory for the prime minister.

The trustworthy pre-poll survey conducted by the Lokniti-Centre for the Study of Developing Societies and parallel accounts have a lot in common. While ranking Mr. Modi higher than any competitor for the top job, the survey identifies election-related problems that put him at risk. In the absence of a seismic event such as Pulwama or the Muzaffarnagar riots, these Indian elections appear certain to take everyone by surprise, both on the ground and in the stands.