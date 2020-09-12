Indian continued provocation

For quite a while now the only Pakistan-specific statements that have come out of New Delhi have been provocative. And since the BJP government is now well settled into its second term it seems that this aggressive attitude has solidified to the extent that practically nobody expects the two countries to become friends anytime soon; or at least until there is a very different government in Delhi. It is also a matter of grave concern that the Indian military happily plays along with the government’s hardline policy; something that brought the two countries to the brink of war not too long ago.

The irresponsible statement by Indian chief of defence staff (CDS) Gen Bipin Rawat, which threatened Pakistan with “heavy losses” if it tried to take any advantage of India’s ongoing differences with China, is just and extension of the same trend. For if the general only took a look around for a reality check, he would notice that in addition to Pakistan and China, other neighbours like Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Maldives, etc, are also not really on talking terms any longer with his country. And the reason in every case is the same; which is the Modi government’s overbearing attitude and unrealistic expectations of submission.

Surely everybody in Indian politics as well as military realises that Pakistan would not be intimidated by any manner of undue pressure. That is why the rebuttal from the Foreign Office was as expected as it was swift. It would be better for the Modi government to put its energy, and it has plenty of it, to better uses like working with others to make the whole continent grow. Pakistan and India, especially, have not just similar demographics but also the same problems, especially poverty. If they had spent the last many decades working with instead of against each other, surely the lot of both countries would have been far better. Yet if India can’t be bothered to work for the improvement of something, it should at least not use its time and influence to bring down others. Unfortunately, it seems bent upon learning the hard way.

