Indian blind intentions are not just limited to politics rather India is trying its level best to isolate Pakistan on every front. The most recent of its attempt to isolate Pakistan is sports and that is the upcoming Kashmir Premier League (KPL).

India has already put a full stop on playing any series against Pakistan, and now it has started to interfere in the domestic sports affairs of Pakistan. Luckily South African star Herschelle Gibbs exposed the dark face of India by declaring the warnings of India as unnecessarily dragging politics into the sports. But it is for sure that India doesn’t have the guts to deprive Pakistan from successfully arranging the KPL as Pakistan is a patriotic and sports loving nation.

Kashmir Committee Chairman Shehryar khan Afridi on Monday said despite Indian conspiracies against Kashmir Premier League (KPL) all the league matches would be held as per the schedule.

Afridi said that the KPL would provide an opportunity for Kashmiri youth to showcase their talent globally.

International players Herschelle Gibbs and Tillakaratne Dilshan will arrive in Pakistan on Tuesday to participate in the Kashmir Premier League.

Afridi paid tribute to the players, their cricket boards and governments for supporting cricket in the world.

He said “It is hoped that the Pakistan Cricket Board will soon issue NOCs to Fakhr Zaman, Shadab Khan, Usman Qadir, Imam-ul-Haq and Muhammad Hasnain to participate in the KPL.”

The Indian government is requested to keep sports separate from politics, said Afridi.

“Games connect people while hatred breaks people.

The Indian government and the Board for Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) requested that cricket is a gentleman’s game, don’t contaminate it with your dirty politics,” Shehryar said.

The International Cricket Councils (ICC’s) clear response to the Hindutva government is another setback on India’s diplomatic front, he said.

Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) is all set to hold first-ever CrickFest, KPL, from August 6, in Muzaffarabad.

India must understand this fact that unnecessary involvement in the affairs of other countries is not a positive thing. This shows how much your intentions are dark and blind towards other nations and their progress in different fields.

Now it is the responsibility of every citizen of Pakistan, the management of KPL and all the players involved in the KPL to play fair cricket and to highlight the long standing issue of Kashmir. Hopefully this tournament will prove to be an important step in highlighting the plight of Kashmiris on International fronts, and Indian conspiracies will surely prove to be a big failure.

