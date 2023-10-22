The decision to stop the supply of uniforms to Israeli police on moral grounds: MD Bharti Company

Indian company stopped supplying uniforms to Israeli police.

According to the Indian media, the Indian company made this announcement after the bombing of Al Ahli Hospital in Gaza.

According to media reports, more than 500 Palestinians were martyred in the Israeli bombing of al-Ahli hospital in Gaza.

In this regard, the MD of the Indian company said in his video statement that the decision to stop the supply of uniforms to the Israeli police is on moral grounds because bombing hospitals, and killing children and women is unacceptable.

The company also said that cutting off food and water supplies to Gaza’s 2.5 million people is also unacceptable.