ISLAMABAD: Indian brutalities against the people of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) continue unabated as the Indian troops are carrying out brutal operations to create a sense of fear among the people of the territory.

A report released by Kashmir Media Service, today, said Indian repression has turned IIOJK into a living hell for its residents as the brutalities against the innocent and unarmed Kashmiris have increased manifold since Article 370 revocation in August, 2019.

It deplored that killings, raids, detentions, torture and destruction of property have become a norm in the occupied territory, saying 22 Kashmiris fell to Indian bullets in the month of October and 95,897 people have been killed by the troops since Jan 1989 till date.

The report said, Modi’s India has broken all records of committing brutalities on the Kashmiris, adding Modi’s barbarism in Kashmir has no parallel in recent human history. Kashmiris’ struggle for freedom would only get stronger in the face of Indian atrocities, it maintained.

It said, the world needs to stop the genocidal policy of the Indian fascist regime in IIOJK and Modi must be held accountable for his crimes against the people in the occupied territory.