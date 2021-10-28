BEIJING: Pakistan’s Ambassador to China, Moin ul Haque on Thursday paid tribute to the struggle of the people of Jammu & Kashmir against Indian occupation and said despite endless atrocities of the Indian forces against innocent Kashmiris it had failed to break their resolve.

Speaking on the occasion of ‘Kashmir Black Day’ observed with solemnity at the Embassy of Pakistan here, he said that Indian repression in the Occupied Kashmir had especially become more intensified and horrifying levels after the August 2019’s illegal and unilateral actions of the Indian occupation authorities.

He said that Kashmiris’ call for freedom was not merely for a piece of territory. It was a classic struggle by the oppressed people against an aggressor for a larger cause of human dignity and freedom.

Since then the entire illegally occupied territory of Kashmir had been under siege, their leadership incarcerated and their youth targeted in staged search operations. Jammu & Kashmir has become the most militarized zones in the world yet the Kashmiri freedom struggle has continued unwavered.

He further said that entire Pakistani nation had and would continue to stand with their Kashmiri brethren in their just struggle for self-determination.

The Ambassador also appreciated the principled stance of China on the Kashmir dispute and China’s support in raising the issue at the United Nations Security Council.

To mark the Kashmir Black Day, a special event was organized to show solidarity with the heroic struggle of the people of Jammu and Kashmir for their inalienable right of self-determination as enshrined under the international law and promised in several United Nations Security Council resolutions.

The messages of the President and Prime Minister were also read during the event. Highlights of the event included a photo exhibition on the Kashmiri freedom struggle and the brutalities of the Indian occupation forces.

The students of Pakistan Embassy College through a special performance highlighted the plight of the people of the Occupied Jammu and Kashmir followed by a special documentary on Indian human rights violations in Kashmir. On this day in 1947, Indian forces unlawfully had entered Jammu and Kashmir, commencing the dark era of illegal Indian occupation that continues till date.