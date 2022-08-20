GLASGOW: Glasgow, Scotland, staged a ceremony on Friday to repatriate seven cultural artefacts from India that were taken away by the British. Glasgow hailed the event as a first for a UK museum service.

Following more than 18 months of negotiations, the transfer of ownership event was attended by dignitaries from the Indian High Commission as well as representatives of Glasgow Life, the nonprofit organisation that oversees the museum collections of the Scottish city.

Six of the objects were taken from northern India in the 1800s, and a seventh was taken from its original owners and bought illegally.All seven items were donated as presents to the Scottish city’s museum collection after being stolen from revered locations like temples and shrines.

Since 1998, Glasgow has taken the lead in repatriation initiatives in the UK, according to Duncan Dornan, director of museums at Glasgow Life.To ensure the safe return of these artefacts, “we look forward to continue our work with the Indian authorities.”

Glasgow will deliver a total of 51 pieces to the Oglala and Cheyenne River Sioux tribes in South Dakota, as well as the descendants of their original owners from India and Nigeria.