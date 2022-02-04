Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General Major General Babar Iftikhar has categorically rejected as misleading the Indian Chief of Army Staff’s claim that the ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) is holding because they negotiated from a “position of strength”.

The military spokesperson Friday said it was agreed only due to Pakistan’s concerns for the safety of the people of Kashmir living on both sides of the LoC.

The statement issued from the DG ISPR’s official Twitter account came in response to a comment by India’s top military commander who claimed the credit for maintaining almost a year-long ceasefire along the LOC.

Indian COAS claiming LOC ceasefire holding because they negotiated from position of strength,is clearly misleading. It was agreed only due to Pak’s concerns 4 safety of ppl of Kashmir living on both sides of LOC. No side should misconstrue it as their strength or other’s weakness — DG ISPR (@OfficialDGISPR) February 4, 2022

“Ceasefire with Pakistan continues to hold as we negotiated from a position of strength,” Indian Army Chief General Manoj Mukhand Narvane had said on Thursday.

However, the Pakistani military spokesperson rejected the claim and said no side should misconstrue it as their strength or other’s weakness.

Pakistani, Indian armies agree to re-enforce LoC ceasefire

The director-generals of military operations of India and Pakistan, after reviewing the situation along the LOC and all other sectors, had agreed to re-enforce the ceasefire which went into effect from February 25, 2021.

The two DGs of military operations had made hotline contact in the interest of achieving “mutually beneficial and sustainable peace”, a statement by the ISPR had said.

It said they had agreed to address each other’s core issues and concerns which have the propensity to disturb the peace and lead to violence sides had agreed for strict observance of all agreements, understandings and cease firing along the LOC and all other sectors.