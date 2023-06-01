New Delhi: An Indian Air Force plane crashed in the Chamarajnagar district of the Indian state of Karnataka in which two pilots were present.

According to Indian media, the Indian Air Force aircraft ‘Kiran’ was on a routine training flight which took off from the Suratgarh air base. The aircraft was being flown by a trainee pilot and was accompanied by a senior instructor pilot.

Shortly after takeoff, the plane lost contact with the control tower, on which a search operation was conducted to find the plane and the wreckage of the plane was found in a field area, which was completely burnt due to fire. was

Eyewitnesses say that in the morning, they saw a military plane coming towards the ground in the early morning, on which the villagers fled from the field. As soon as it fell to the ground, there was a loud explosion and the plane caught fire.

In a statement issued by the spokesperson of the Indian Air Force, it has been said that the two pilots had jumped out of the plane with the help of a parachute in view of the failure of the plane during the flight.

The statement said that both the pilots were safe but suffered minor injuries. A committee has been formed to investigate the incident.

Due to the unprofessional attitude and lack of training in India, military aircraft accidents have become a common occurrence. On May 8, an Indian Air Force MiG-21 fighter jet crashed at a jhagi in Hanumangarh, Rajasthan.

In this incident too, the pilots had saved their lives by jumping, but 3 women and an infant were killed due to fire in the plane where the plane fell.