Reem Sheikh, a well-known actress in the Indian television industry, fell in love with Pakistani actor Wahaj Ali.

Actress Reem Sheikh along with other Indian actors participated in the promotion of one of her plays on an Indian TV show.

During a show segment, host Jennifer asked actress Reem if she ever had to defend an actor in court, which actor would she defend?

Famous Pakistani actor Wahaj Ali is among the 10 most popular showbiz personalities in Asia

In response to the host’s question, the actress named Pakistani actor Wahaj Ali.

Reem Sheikh said that I would like to defend Wahaj Ali and in this case, I would like to go to Pakistan or else Wahaj should come to India from Pakistan to meet me because I love Wahaj Ali very much.

Reem confesses that I want to meet him only once, I love Wahaj very much.