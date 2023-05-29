Mumbai: Indian TV actress Deepika Kakkar said goodbye to the showbiz industry.

In the year 2018, TV actress Deepika Kakkar, who converted to Islam after marrying her Muslim co-star Shoaib Ibrahim, announced her retirement from the showbiz industry.

In a recent interview given to Indian media, Deepika Kakkar said that she is about to give birth to her first child soon and is very happy in her married life.

The actress said that with the permission of her husband, she wants to give full attention to domestic responsibilities and raising the child after the birth of the child, so she is saying goodbye to showbiz.

Yepika said that her husband Shoaib Ibrahim also agreed with her decision, but he never stopped the actress from working.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shoaib Ibrahim (@shoaib2087)

It may be remembered that Shoaib Ibrahim and Deepika got married after working together in the famous television drama serial ‘Sasral Summer Ka’. Deepika is about to give birth to her first child soon and their couple is very popular in India.