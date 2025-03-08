Famous Indian TV and film actor Ali Goni has achieved the privilege of performing Umrah in the month of Ramadan.Ali Goni has shared pictures from his visit to the Kaaba on his official photo and video sharing platform Instagram account, which have gone viral.

In one picture, Ali is standing in front of the Kaaba, while in the other picture, he can be seen shaving his head. With this picture, the actor revealed that he shaved his head for the first time while performing Umrah.

In the caption of the post, Ali Goni quoted the blessed hadith and wrote that ‘According to the saying of Hazrat Muhammad (peace be upon him), performing Umrah in Ramadan is equal to Hajj’.

He further wrote that ‘My Umrah is equal to Hajj and this is very important from an Islamic point of view because the virtue of performing Umrah in this blessed month of Ramadan is greater.’ Fans and Instagram users are congratulating Ali Goni on performing Umrah and expressing their best wishes for him.