India has been vigorously working with intelligence agencies in order to achieve its security-driven goals. The Canadian government’s concerns have proved that India is involved in extrajudicial killings abroad while challenging the sovereignty of other states.

After the conclusion of the G20 summit in India, Canadian PM Justin Trudeau said that Canadian intelligence had trustworthy evidence that Indian agents were involved in the assassination of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a Sikh separatist shot dead in a Vancouver suburb in June. Therefore, Indian activities are not a new thing for Pakistan.

The killing of a Canadian citizen on Canadian soil is a matter of great concern and serves as a revelation for the international community. The USA, the UK, and Australia have rightly called the killing a serious issue. However, it needs more.

If the India-Canada embarrassing situation continues to intensify, then we could see Western nations begin to pick out sides, and it is likely to be Ottawa that wins, placing New Delhi’s partnerships with countries like the USA, Australia, and the UK in greater trouble. Ties with India were already distressed before this week’s argument.

Trudeau had been a relative rarity among G20 leaders willing to openly censure the Modi government’s policies, as he did during the 2020 protests in which farmers, many of them from Punjab, thwarted Narendra Modi’s intended agricultural modifications.

India is acting in a way that is contrary to international norms and established rules of behavior. It is blamed for engaging in actions or policies that are seen as disrupting, intimidating, or destructive, both domestically and internationally.

It is working to interfere in other countries’ domestic affairs by indulging in illegitimate activities. We have seen many precedents where Indian paid agents have been caught, involved in illegal activities in other countries.

India is involved in human rights violations and extra-judicial killings at various points in the recent past. The ongoing conflict in Indian-Occupied Kashmir has been a source of concern. Allegations of human rights violations, including arbitrary detentions, use of excessive force by security forces, and restrictions on civil liberties have been made by various human rights organizations.

Pakistan has been facing similar Indian unlawful actions. Islamabad has told the world many times about Indian involvement in terrorism and extremism in the country. It repeatedly urged the international community to take stringent actions and keep check on Indian activities, which are endangering regional as well as global peace.

A lot of intellectuals, scholars, and analysts articulated that under Prime Minister Modi, India is moving towards a dictatorship rather than a democratic state. The present situation is less secular and democratic than it ever was. In their statements, they described that India is inching closer to dictatorship, and there is no exception. Modi’s aggressive policy towards Muslims and other religious minorities is like playing with flames.

Modi’s action on 5 August 2019, in occupied Kashmir, was part of this dangerous game. Many international scholars opined that Modi is not only a danger to internal affairs but also to external diplomacy.

The fight between China and India in Ladakh brought the two nations closer to near-lethal blows. Modi’s dangerous intention with Beijing was another faux pas. This conflict made China more potent in the regional crisis; such action of the Modi government fractured the delicate relationship between Beijing and New Delhi.

The international community must not overlook security and human rights threats, emanating from India. They should immediately stop viewing India through the prism of the economic market and raise their voices to press the Indian government to stop pursuing its Hindutva-driven goals and hold the leaders involved in the extrajudicial killings and human rights violations, accountable.