India defeated Pakistan on Sunday in a low-scoring Asia Cup 2022 match at the Dubai Cricket Stadium in the United Arab Emirates, avenging their T20 World Cup humiliation (UAE).

Playing XI for Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan at wicketkeeper, Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, and Shahnawaz Dahani. Babar Azam is the captain.

India’s starting eleven includes Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal, and Arshdeep Singh in addition to skipper Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, and Dinesh Karthik.A fantastic T20 cricket debut for Naseem Shah. He dismisses KL Rahul, who inside edges the ball back to his stumps before producing an outside edge off Virat Kohli, but Babar Azam drops the catch in the slip cordon.

In their Asia Cup 2022 match on Sunday, India expertly exploited Pakistan’s vulnerability to bouncy deliveries, which had long existed but had not affected them in recent times – at least not in Dubai.

The Men in Blue immediately launched a barrage of bouncers and short-pitched deliveries at the Green Shirts, who displayed signs of being out of their element, continued to lose wickets often, and eventually managed just 147 runs total.Rizwan scored the most runs (43), followed by Iftikhar with 28. However, it was number 11 batsman Shahnawaz Dahani who garnered the loudest applause for his cameo of 16 runs off just six balls, which included two much-needed sixes.Pacers did With 4, 3, and 1 wickets each, Kumar, Pandya, Arshdeep, and Avesh did all the damage for India. The spinners received nothing, but they were not required to. The pacers’ bounce-focused strategy was a complete success.

