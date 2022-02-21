India is now on top in the MRF Tyres ICC Men T20I Team Rankings, after surpassing England, ICC announced on Monday.

India cruised to a 17-run victory over West Indies in the third and final T20 on Sunday, completing a 3-0 series whitewash.

The win propelled India to the top of the T20 team rankings, matching England’s 269 ratings.

While both England and India share the same rating (269) after 39 international matches, India has 10,484 points versus England’s 10,474.

After a 4-1 series win against Sri Lanka, Pakistan (266), New Zealand (255), and South Africa (253) round out the top five.