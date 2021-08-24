ISLAMABAD: The Federal Cabinet has stressed that India should not interfere in internal affairs of Afghanistan to sabotage regional peace.

Briefing media about the decisions taken by the Federal Cabinet which met with Prime Minister Imran Khan in the chair, in Islamabad on Tuesday, the Information Minister Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said the Cabinet also urged the international community to take notice as Indian involvement in Afghanistan’s internal affairs is aimed at creating chaos that cannot be justified in anyway.

Fawad Chaudhry said that India has no borders with Afghanistan and thus it should stay away from its internal matters. He said Pakistan is playing a responsible role for an inclusive set up in Kabul and is pursuing consultations with China, Turkey and regional countries.

“Our foreign minister is embarking on a series of visits to Central Asian countries to discuss the developing situation in Afghanistan, he said lauding the diplomatic role played by Pakistan. If the world had heeded our counsel, the situation in Afghanistan today would have been different in a much better way,” he said.

Fawad Hussain said we are trying to create the environment for evacuation of stranded foreigners in Kabul. He said so far over 3400 people have been evacuated through air routes while 90,000 people were received on borders.

The Minister said PIA has evacuated around 1500 people. He said our air and land borders are open for the foreigners stranded in Kabul and we welcome those who are coming on valid reason to Pakistan.

Earlier today, foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said very few embassies are functioning in Kabul after the Taliban seized control of war-ravaged Afghanistan. “Perhaps five embassies are working in Kabul and Pakistan’s embassy is one of those,” FM Qureshi said at a press conference in Islamabad.

Pertinent to note that commending today the efforts of Pakistan, managing director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) Kristalina Georgieva expressed her recognition of Pakistan’s efforts “at the highest levels” to ensure a safe evacuation of its staff from Afghanistan post-Taliban takeover.

In a letter to Prime Minister Imran Khan, Kristalina Georgieva said Pakistan’s efforts “were absolutely critical to the safe and swift evacuation of IMF staff and their families from Afghanistan”.